Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solventum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,992,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at $203,740,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Solventum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,101,000 after buying an additional 176,201 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SOLV opened at $75.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLV. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.