Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

