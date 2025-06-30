Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,326,000 after buying an additional 940,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 215,168 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

HYG stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.