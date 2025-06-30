Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,326,000 after buying an additional 940,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,657,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 215,168 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 311,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 280,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the last quarter.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
HYG stock opened at $80.34 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.
