Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $424.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,500. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,100. The trade was a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,305,620 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

