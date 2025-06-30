Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAC by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 1,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IAC by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in IAC by 118.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 219.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $37.54 on Monday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. IAC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

