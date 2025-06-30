Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Air Lease by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,293,000 after purchasing an additional 131,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AL shares. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:AL opened at $58.70 on Monday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

