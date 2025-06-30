Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 247.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $550.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $599.31 and a 200-day moving average of $648.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,222.94, a PEG ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at $283,135,018.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,432. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.