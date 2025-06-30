Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $139,000 in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 25,679 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 88,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,919.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 246,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,555,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,047,000 after acquiring an additional 889,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $25.18 on Monday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

