Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $146,000 in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 458,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 275,647 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 699,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 672,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.79 on Monday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 11.04 and a current ratio of 11.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.