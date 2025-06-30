Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $336,426,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 531.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,191,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 18,398.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 445,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $131.21 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

