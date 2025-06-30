Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $279.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $280.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

