Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Invests $82,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2025

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONE opened at $279.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $280.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.