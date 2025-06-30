Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.66.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $113.65 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

