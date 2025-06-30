Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.6%

Zeta Global stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04, a PEG ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

