Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

