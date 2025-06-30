Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $64.31 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

