Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 209.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,514,000 after buying an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,349,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,296,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,647,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,683,000 after purchasing an additional 558,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $433,374,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $300,897.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $83,769.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,346,173.73. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,646,087 shares of company stock valued at $206,326,144. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.52 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

