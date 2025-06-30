Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 323 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 646.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $499.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.08 and its 200-day moving average is $401.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of -723.67 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $506.35.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 422,204 shares in the company, valued at $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $115,966,659. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

