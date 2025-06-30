Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tempus AI were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tempus AI by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,681,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,187,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

Tempus AI stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $255.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 533.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempus AI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tempus AI from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,357,283 shares in the company, valued at $655,664,819.81. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $383,995.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,330.77. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 606,897 shares of company stock valued at $41,261,163. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

