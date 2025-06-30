Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 599 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. First County Bank CT bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $106.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

