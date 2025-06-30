Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 80 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 888.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,417,000 after acquiring an additional 116,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $840,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Baird R W lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $379.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.55 and its 200 day moving average is $337.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 1,063.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

