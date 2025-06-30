Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 585.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $301.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $370.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $311.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

