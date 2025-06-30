Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 7,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 0.1%

QTUM opened at $90.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.98 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2656 dividend. This is a positive change from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

