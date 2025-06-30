Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XDTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the period.

Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $43.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $380.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.99. Roundhill ETF Trust – Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $53.78.

The Roundhill S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (XDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index.

