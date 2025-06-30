Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after purchasing an additional 930,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after buying an additional 1,589,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $134.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

