Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $139.05.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.48.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

