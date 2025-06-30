Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in 1st Source by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. 1st Source Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $68.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.68.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Friday.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

