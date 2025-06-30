Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 100,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 82.2% in the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 232.1% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 967,842 shares in the company, valued at $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $58,812.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,034,059. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $43.67 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $94.40. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 price target on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

