Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,459,000 after acquiring an additional 532,794 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $104.09 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.75.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

