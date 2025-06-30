Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 55,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $21,840,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $120.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

