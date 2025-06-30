Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the first quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tepp RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Elite Life Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,268,742.26. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,855,043.68. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,223 shares of company stock worth $83,526,550. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $733.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $742.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $638.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.