Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 969.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 278.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

