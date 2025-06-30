Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $54,396,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,913,000 after acquiring an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 189,148 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $23,866,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,541,000 after acquiring an additional 85,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $318.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $256.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.30. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 241.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.18.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $161,466.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,856,255.83. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $28,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,791.45. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,735 shares of company stock valued at $36,349,811. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

