Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 41,206 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Northern Trust by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 133,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NTRS opened at $124.41 on Monday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $124.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

