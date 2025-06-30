Best Large Cap Stocks To Research – June 28th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Tesla, Amazon.com, Palantir Technologies, Alphabet, and Microsoft are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established, financially stable and less volatile than smaller companies, often offering steady dividends and serving as core holdings in diversified, long-term investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 258,593,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,381,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $158.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $548.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,440,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,990,169. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $549.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $323.63. The company had a trading volume of 88,778,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,950,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $223.30. The company had a trading volume of 119,087,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded down $13.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,764,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,235,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.43, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $99.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,974,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,238,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.45 and its 200-day moving average is $174.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,519,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,657,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $499.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.47 and its 200-day moving average is $422.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Articles