Best Music Stocks To Watch Now – June 28th

Amazon.com, Apple, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, and Alibaba Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business revolves around creating, distributing or monetizing music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and even instrument manufacturers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the music industry’s revenue streams, such as streaming subscriptions, licensing royalties, ticket sales and merchandise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.30. 119,087,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,161,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.01.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.08. 73,093,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,477,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.21.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $772.52. 2,792,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,713. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $785.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.26.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 13,368,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,117,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $122.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.11. 12,343,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,968,758. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82.

