Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lessened by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,554.85. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

BR stock opened at $239.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.33. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.64 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.