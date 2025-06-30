Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,186 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $642,967,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,987,000 after buying an additional 926,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $75,137,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,919,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $215.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.06%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.60.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. This trade represents a 98.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,463 shares of company stock worth $4,997,442 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

