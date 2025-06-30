Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,003,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,806,000 after buying an additional 149,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,523,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,126,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,787,000 after acquiring an additional 95,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,785,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,980,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $649,883,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $97.61 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

