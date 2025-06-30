Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 24,075 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $46,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.1% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $83.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Our Latest Report on HOOD

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,472,691 shares of company stock worth $139,178,726. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.