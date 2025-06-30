CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 51,453,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 121,344,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

CAP-XX Stock Up 6.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23.

CAP-XX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAP-XX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAP-XX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.