Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $216.45 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $163.08 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average is $212.88.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

