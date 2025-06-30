Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Read bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,845.35. This trade represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $94.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.05. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

