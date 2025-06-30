Cloud Storage Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 27th

Get alerts:

NetApp, CommVault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, and GoPro are the five Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide online data storage, backup and management solutions via scalable cloud infrastructure. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for subscription-based storage services driven by digital transformation in businesses and consumer markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,244. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.58. The company had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,849. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.75. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $118.69 and a twelve month high of $192.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVLT

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,701. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Alarm.com has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Tuya stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. 486,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,046. Tuya has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TUYA

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.81. 1,120,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPRO

Recommended Stories