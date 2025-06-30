Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CV and DigitalBridge Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $25.67 million 0.02 -$18.15 million N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 7.94 $70.52 million $0.30 34.27

Volatility & Risk

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

CV has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV and DigitalBridge Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 6.06% 2.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CV and DigitalBridge Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalBridge Group 0 1 7 2 3.10

DigitalBridge Group has a consensus price target of $16.28, indicating a potential upside of 58.31%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than CV.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats CV on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

