Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 394 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 397.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

NYSE:COF opened at $211.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $212.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

