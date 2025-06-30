Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 574 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in CVS Health by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 81,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $68.50 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

