Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $110,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in InterDigital by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $137,240.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $714,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.6%

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital stock opened at $230.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.