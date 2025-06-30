Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Doximity were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Doximity by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Doximity by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Doximity by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of DOCS opened at $61.19 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.83.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $105,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,926.02. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,552.95. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,100,770. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

