Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $88,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

