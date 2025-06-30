Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,592 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of SCHQ opened at $31.60 on Monday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $36.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

